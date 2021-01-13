FY2020 EPS Estimates for Aptiv PLC Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Aptiv in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Shares of APTV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $152.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,893,000 after purchasing an additional 599,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

