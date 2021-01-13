FY2020 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Sunday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:APO opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,024,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,320,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.