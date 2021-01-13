FY2020 Earnings Forecast for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Issued By Piper Sandler

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $5,830,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,700,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after buying an additional 55,227 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

