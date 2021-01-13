FY2020 Earnings Estimate for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issued By Wedbush

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $98.31 on Monday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

