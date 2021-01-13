FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.94

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 1138795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Several analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

