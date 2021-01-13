FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

