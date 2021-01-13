FuelCell Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 5.48. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.