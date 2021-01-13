Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 9,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.57. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUPBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.