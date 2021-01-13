FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 2,060 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million and a PE ratio of 38.75.

About FTI Foodtech International Inc. (FTI.V) (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

