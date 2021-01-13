FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Up 11.5%

Shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.14. 2,968,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 1,140,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FSD Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

