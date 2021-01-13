FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE FSKR opened at $16.90 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the third quarter worth $30,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

