Fruth Investment Management Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 306.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Middleby alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

The Middleby stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.15. 4,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,252. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.79.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.