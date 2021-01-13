Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.8% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.40. 144,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $173.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.