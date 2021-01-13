Fruth Investment Management Sells 500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.46.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 343,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,314. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $100.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

