Fruth Investment Management Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

MSA stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $161.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $304.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

