Fruth Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fruth Investment Management lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 489.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $256.80. 42,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,896. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $267.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock worth $555,339,595. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

