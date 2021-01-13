Fruth Investment Management Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $868,446,000 after purchasing an additional 148,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,441,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $445,235,000 after purchasing an additional 110,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $337,871,000 after purchasing an additional 108,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.28. 173,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,303. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

