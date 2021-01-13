Fruth Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fruth Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 111.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 75.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 70.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 112.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

MetLife stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 218,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

