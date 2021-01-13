FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Short Interest Update

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FRMO traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 31,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,634. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. FRMO has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

