Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in December

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the December 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSNUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

