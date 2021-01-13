Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSNUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

