Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €91.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

