Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) Shares Gap Up to $42.50

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) (LON:FEN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.50, but opened at $45.00. Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 16,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.62 million and a P/E ratio of 45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN.L) Company Profile (LON:FEN)

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

