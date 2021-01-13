Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on January 18th (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FLACU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

There is no company description available for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp.

