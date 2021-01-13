Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading 8.3% Higher

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 802,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 819,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $740.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the third quarter valued at about $6,184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,546,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 406,162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 765,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 199,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

