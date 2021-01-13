Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $133.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franco-Nevada expects attributable royalty and stream sales from mining assets to be near the high end of its guidance of 475,000 to 505,000 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) in 2020. Suspension of operation at Candelaria mine due to labor strikes will impact part of the gold and silver deliveries in fourth-quarter 2020. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases might lead to further mine suspensions and the guidance might not be achieved. Its energy assets are likely to underperform this year due to low oil prices in the earlier part of the year. Nevertheless, the rally in gold prices this year and focus on cost management will drive its results. The company’s strong liquidity position will help it navigate through this turbulent period. Earnings estimate for the company’s ongoing quarter and full year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Franco-Nevada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.96.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.51. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.