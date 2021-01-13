Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 283098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$161.70.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$166.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$185.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$372.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

In other Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.37, for a total transaction of C$487,381.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,224,023.94. Also, Director David Harquail sold 8,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.39, for a total value of C$1,444,408.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 839,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,448,244.72. Insiders sold 11,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,716 over the last 90 days.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

