Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) versus Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Head to Head Contrast

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) and Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Brands has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franchise Group and Xcel Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Xcel Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franchise Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.72%. Given Franchise Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Franchise Group is more favorable than Xcel Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and Xcel Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 0.94% 12.37% 2.21% Xcel Brands -20.37% 2.37% 1.64%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and Xcel Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $132.55 million 9.65 -$2.16 million N/A N/A Xcel Brands $41.73 million 0.65 -$3.43 million $0.21 6.71

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xcel Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Xcel Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Franchise Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.7% of Xcel Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Franchise Group beats Xcel Brands on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers. It also operates as a retailer primarily focuses on providing customers with in-store and online access to purchase new, one-of-a kind, out-of-box, discontinued, obsolete, used, reconditioned, overstocked, and scratched and dented products in various merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, furniture, and lawn and garden equipment, at prices that are lower than list prices; and specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The company was formerly known as Liberty Tax, Inc., and changed its name to Franchise Group, Inc. in September 2019. Franchise Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands. It licenses its brands to third parties; and provides design, production, and marketing services for promotion and distribution through a ubiquitous-channel retail sales strategy, including distribution through interactive television, the internet, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail channels. The company also offers social media marketing and other marketing, and public relations support for its brands. In addition, it markets the Mizrahi brands through www.isaacmizrahi.com; the Halston Brand through www.halston.com; the Judith Ripka Fine Jewelry brand through www.judithripka.com; the C Wonder brands through www.cwonder.com; and the Longaberger brand through www.longaberger.com. Xcel Brands, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

