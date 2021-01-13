Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) vs. Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Head to Head Analysis

Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Francesca’s and Zumiez’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85% Zumiez 6.25% 14.02% 6.97%

This table compares Francesca’s and Zumiez’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A Zumiez $1.03 billion 1.07 $66.88 million $2.62 16.63

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Volatility & Risk

Francesca’s has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zumiez has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Francesca’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Francesca’s and Zumiez, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Zumiez 0 4 1 0 2.20

Zumiez has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential downside of 25.65%. Given Zumiez’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zumiez is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Summary

Zumiez beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. It also operates zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

