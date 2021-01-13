Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Stock Price Down 14.5%

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shares dropped 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 61,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

