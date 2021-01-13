Founders Capital Management Takes Position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of HWCC stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $49.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Houston Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.43.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

