Founders Capital Management Takes $36,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 91.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 267.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Argan by 1,791.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities raised Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

AGX stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.28. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

