Founders Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,000 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $3,298,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $808.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.