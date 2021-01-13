Founders Capital Management Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE GE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

