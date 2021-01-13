Founders Capital Management Invests $43,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

