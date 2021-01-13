Founders Capital Management Invests $39,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

