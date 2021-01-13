Founders Capital Management Buys New Position in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEHR opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

