Founders Capital Management Acquires New Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $1,497,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.