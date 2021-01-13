Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 17,057 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

