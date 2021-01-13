Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,691 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.