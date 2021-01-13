Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $14.61 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,614,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 151.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50,277 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 576.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 319,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

