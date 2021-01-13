Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $494.25 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 target price (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

