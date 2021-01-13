Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

