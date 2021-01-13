Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,696,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $797,228,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.18.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $342.92 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.23.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

