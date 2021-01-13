Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

