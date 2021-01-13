Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $637.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $126.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

