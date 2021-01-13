Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,196.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,130.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,860.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. BidaskClub raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

