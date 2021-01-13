Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,813,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.52.

