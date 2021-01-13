Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,186,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $21,196,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after purchasing an additional 168,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $109.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $109.95.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

