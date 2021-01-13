Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $533,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $62.83.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

